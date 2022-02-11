The Childhood Connection Sebastian Stan Shares With Two Other MCU Stars

"Hot Ones" is all about showing the people behind the celebrities. After all, people show you who they really are when they're trying to choke down spicy wings. At one point during the interview, Evans asks, "Can you pull back the curtain of what it was like to attend the Stagedoor Manor Summer Camp? I understand that Natalie Portman and Robert Downey Jr. are also alums." Students from all over the globe travel to study at the Stagedoor Manor Summer Camp to learn more about the art of acting. In addition to the future Marvel actors, some of the other alumni from the camp include Beanie Feldstein, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jon Cryer.

Stan had nothing but positive things to say about his experience there, explaining, "It's still there. And it was such a great opportunity because it was the first time I met other kids from New York that were my age who were acting, and it sort of, I met my manager there, who I've been with for 20 somewhat years, and that was my first headshot, and I think they have that on the wall over there."

With his impressive body of work, Sebastian Stan has more than earned his spot on the wall. And who knows? Maybe a kid attending the camp now could go on to appear in the MCU as well.