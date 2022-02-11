Amazon Just Dropped Amazing News For Bladerunner Fans

Rejoice, "Blade Runner" fans! According to Deadline, Ridley Scott's iconic sci-fi franchise is being given new life on Amazon Prime Video, where it'll be showcased as a live-action series that serves as a direct sequel to Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049."

As of now, there have been two movies and an anime to have come out of Scott's dystopian, neon-soaked world of "Blade Runner," which is ultimately based on Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" First to come out was the original 1982 film starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young. Then there was its 2017 sequel from Villeneuve featuring Ford and Ryan Gosling. Most recently was the debut season of the Crunchyroll/Adult Swim collab anime series "Blade Runner: Black Lotus."

According to Deadline, there's already a number of things in motion for Scott's new Amazon show, including a working title and list of producers. The project was put on the streaming market last fall and had been kept under tight wraps ... up until now.