Dune's Josh Brolin Has A Few Choice Words About Denis Villeneuve's Oscars Snub

In a video posted on Instagram (via Variety), the actor starts his missive diplomatically, offering "congratulations" to everyone involved in "Dune" for its plethora of Academy Award nominations. But then he goes onto the "unbelievable, almost numbing, flummoxing" he says Villeneuve's snub provokes in him: "It's just one of those things where you go, 'Huh? What?!'"

"I don't know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has done the impossible with [the original 'Dune' novel] doesn't get nominated," Brolin continued."It makes you realize that it's all amazing and then it's all f***ing totally dumb. So congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it's all really, really dumb."

The snub is even more surprising when you look at Villeneuve's director nominations from other awards institutions considered to be Oscar bellwethers, like the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Awards (per IMDb). But, it wouldn't be the Oscars without an element of unpredictability, even if it makes Brolin (and many others) question the legitimacy of the entire enterprise.