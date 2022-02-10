The Devastating Death Of My 600-Lb Life's Destinee Lashaee

Destinee Lashaee, who was best known for appearing on "My 600-lb Life," has tragically passed away. Their brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the death in a statement on Facebook. "No no no I'm sorry bro," he wrote. "I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I'm sorry you felt alone, I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take." No cause of death has been officially provided yet. Lashaee was 30.

The Destiny that Compton refers to is apparently another sibling in their family that recently died (per Deadline). Lashaee appeared on Season 7 of "My 600-lb Life," which aired back in 2019. They weighed close to 700 pounds at the time of the episode, and they spoke of being depressed and dealing with other mental illnesses.