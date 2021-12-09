New Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Drops At Game Awards And Promises Non-Stop Action

When the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" film was announced, audiences weren't exactly thrilled. The film made headlines around Hollywood when the trailer dropped in April 2019, with Sonic sporting a certified-Uncanny Valley look — complete with some creepily human-like teeth. Fortunately, director Jeff Fowler heard fans' cries loud and clear, and Paramount would go on to spend a whopping $5 million on redesigning the titular character's appearance to one much more akin to his video game roots — which was certainly a worthwhile investment.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" was released on February 14, 2020, making it one of the last films debuting in theaters before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold on the whole planet. The film, which features Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular groundhog, was met to mixed reviews but achieved serious financial success, becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

It was certainly enough success, too, for Paramount to greenlight a sequel. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is zooming into theaters on April 8, 2022, and at The Game Awards 2021, fans finally got an official trailer for the highly-anticipated film.