The One Thing Last Survivors' Alicia Silverstone Will Never Do In Her Career - Exclusive

While Silverstone didn't have much to say about age affecting her workload, she does feel some pressure when it comes to her physical appearance.

"I haven't done any work to my face, and I hope that I never do," she says. "I'm really committed to aging, for real, on screen. That means that your forehead's going to move around and it's going to have lines everywhere, but I want to be representing real people and not Hollywood people who have work done to their faces. I really want that ... without any disrespect to anyone that's done work to themselves."

The inspiration behind this commitment inadvertently came from Silverstone's late mother, Didi.

"I want to show that being like my mother, when she died, she was beautiful to me, so beautiful with all of her wrinkles and with all of her life," says Silverstone. "I remember my ex-husband always saying how beautiful she was, and that made me happy that someone could see somebody very old and weathered but know that they're so beautiful. I would like for us to represent women that way because that's what most of the world looks like. For me, that's what I'm interested in."

As for age affecting women's roles in Hollywood, Silverstone says, "I'm sure we can always improve on having better roles for women. I'm sure that's a real thing, but it's not part of my daily consciousness. I'm happy that I'm getting to play and do great things and I feel so lucky ... I've always felt very grateful for what I have."

Silverstone's latest film, "Last Survivors," is now playing in select theaters and on demand.