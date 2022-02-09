Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Reveals Which Of His Movies Is His Favorite - Exclusive

It's not "Independence Day" or "The Day After Tomorrow." Roland Emmerich says that his favorite of all his films is "Anonymous," a 2011 period conspiracy thriller which advanced the theory that Edmund de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford and a noted playwright and poet of the late 16th century, was the true author of the plays attributed to William Shakespeare.

Although the theory has been dismissed by most historians and students of Shakespeare's works, it has persisted as the most popular alternate history of the authorship of the Bard's bibliography. Emmerich tells us that he likes the movie due to its celebration of the power of the written word, along with the idea that some of our culture's greatest works of art were created in relative anonymity.

"It says something about the pen being mightier than the sword," he explains about the film, which also details various palace intrigues involving the Earl (Rhys Ifans), the Queen and others in England's aristocratic circles. "The guy who actually wrote all that (Shakespeare's plays) will never ever be named. Everybody knows Shakespeare and maybe Queen Elizabeth, but everybody else is forgotten."

"Anonymous" was a non-starter at the box office and got a mixed reception from critics but stands out as a bit of a departure from the rest of Emmerich's movies. Asked if there are any of his films that he would like to do over if he had the chance, the director is clear.

"No, not really," he says. "I think I'm pretty happy with all my movies. Some are better. You always strive for excellence, and you're always nervous about a movie coming out. Sometimes you have a hit. Sometimes you have a failure. I'm really used to that, so I'm getting calmer and calmer about that."

"Moonfall" is in theaters now, while "Anonymous" can be found on Amazon Prime.