Dee Bradley Baker On Voicing Star Wars Bad Batch Clones And Staying Out Of Book Of Boba Fett - Exclusive

With nearly 650 credits in films, TV and video games to date, legendary voice actor Dee Bradley Baker has lent his talents to some of the biggest animated franchises in showbiz over the duration of his 30-year career. Voicing humans, animals, robots, aliens and monsters, Baker has done it all, from such Marvel series as "Ultimate Spider-Man" and "Spidey and his Amazing Friends," to "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Star Trek: Prodigy," and "American Dad!"

In addition to his animated turns in the DC universe, Baker's also involved in the comic book giant's live-action world, providing the sounds to Eagly the eagle, the sidekick to John Cena's titular character in HBO Max's smash series "Peacemaker."

While Baker has become a huge fan of many of the productions he's been involved in — most recently, "Peacemaker" — it's a particular thrill for him to play around in the "Star Wars" universe. His roles in such series as "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Resistance," "Star Wars Rebels," and "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" have included several characters, such as Captain Rex, Bossk, Wicket the Ewok, and various clones.

Perhaps more than anything, though, Baker said there's one more "Star Wars" series that has provided him his most satisfying work accomplishment to date.