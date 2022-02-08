Lady Gaga's Epic Oscars Campaign Ends Exactly How We Expected

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are in, and one particular movie seems to have greatly underperformed in relation to existing expectations: "House of Gucci." The Ridley Scott-directed crime drama about the real-life struggle for power within the Italian fashion brand scored a sole nomination, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Meanwhile, presumed shoo-ins — Janty Yates' costume design, and Jared Leto's controversial yet attention-grabbing performance as Paolo Gucci — were left in the dust.

But no "Gucci" snub hurt more than Lady Gaga's. Up until today, the pop icon-turned-movie starlet had been hotly tipped to not only get nominated but possibly even win the Oscar for her acclaimed performance as Maurizio Gucci's viciously ambitious wife, Patrizia Reggiani. In fact, Gaga was so determined to make a splash on the award season trail that her campaign became a whole, highly entertaining spectacle unto itself. And yet, when the Best Actress nominees were announced, Gaga's name wasn't among them. Instead, the Academy rewarded Jessica Chastain for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Olivia Colman for "The Lost Daughter," Penélope Cruz for "Parallel Mothers," Nicole Kidman for "Being the Ricardos," and Kristen Stewart for "Spencer."

Now, fans of Gaga and "House of Gucci" are being left to wonder just what could have possibly gone so wrong. And, even though the snub may come as a shock at first, it wouldn't be out of line to argue that it was, in many ways, a foregone conclusion.