Tom Holland's Dream Video Game Adaptation May Surprise You

Speaking to GameSpot, Tom Holland said his dream video game adaptation would be a live-action take on the PlayStation 2 classic "Jak and Daxter" (via GameSpot on Twitter). The quirky series of platforming games will likely be familiar to anyone who grew up with Sony's consoles. Ironically, like "Uncharted," the games were originally produced by Naughty Dog.

However, if Holland gets his way, there will be a few changes to the "Jak and Daxter" formula. He explained, "I would like to make a 'Jak and Dax' movie and I would play Jak, but I would make it at A24 so it was really weird and, like, dark." The studio A24 has become known as a prolific progenitor of critically acclaimed indie films, including the likes of "Uncut Gems" and "Ex Machina." It is also one of the production houses behind the HBO series "Euphoria," so if Holland wants to make things weird, there's no better place to do so.

Fans of both Holland and the "Jak and Daxter" franchise lit up Twitter in support of the idea. User @LouieTjohnson wrote, "Stop everything and give me this," while @Xcal_FGC tweeted, " I can't believe Tom Holland is a Jak and Daxter fan. I have a newfound respect for this man."