Tom Holland's Dream Video Game Adaptation May Surprise You
Fresh off the buzz of last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland's career is at an all-time high. For some MCU fans, Holland may always be synonymous with everyone's favorite webslinger, but the actor has plenty of other noteworthy roles to his name, as well. He played the lead in "Cherry," the Russo Brothers' 2021 tale of a war veteran struggling to reintegrate into society, and in February, he'll be playing explorer extraordinaire Nathan Drake in an adaptation of the acclaimed "Uncharted" series of video games, which were originally created by iconic studio Naughty Dog.
Holland seems to have an appetite for video games, and even a very specific idea for his dream video game adaptation. When GameSpot got him on camera during the press junket for "Uncharted," they asked him what game he'd most like to adapt to the big screen and who he'd like to play. Holland's answer is not only surprising but it also has fans hoping it will become reality.
Tom Holland wants a 'really weird' Jak and Daxter adaptation
Speaking to GameSpot, Tom Holland said his dream video game adaptation would be a live-action take on the PlayStation 2 classic "Jak and Daxter" (via GameSpot on Twitter). The quirky series of platforming games will likely be familiar to anyone who grew up with Sony's consoles. Ironically, like "Uncharted," the games were originally produced by Naughty Dog.
However, if Holland gets his way, there will be a few changes to the "Jak and Daxter" formula. He explained, "I would like to make a 'Jak and Dax' movie and I would play Jak, but I would make it at A24 so it was really weird and, like, dark." The studio A24 has become known as a prolific progenitor of critically acclaimed indie films, including the likes of "Uncut Gems" and "Ex Machina." It is also one of the production houses behind the HBO series "Euphoria," so if Holland wants to make things weird, there's no better place to do so.
Fans of both Holland and the "Jak and Daxter" franchise lit up Twitter in support of the idea. User @LouieTjohnson wrote, "Stop everything and give me this," while @Xcal_FGC tweeted, " I can't believe Tom Holland is a Jak and Daxter fan. I have a newfound respect for this man."