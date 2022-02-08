Chris Pontius Outs This Surprising Oscar Winner As A Huge Fan Of Jackass And Wildboyz

Nearly 20 years after the finale of the original TV series (via IMDb), the recent release of "Jackass Forever" has reenergized the series in a way few would likely have ever predicted. Though it may sound somewhat strange to hear, the latest "Jackass" movie is currently number one at the domestic box office, both in the United States and Australia (via Box Office Mojo). Yes, you read that statistic is right. "Jackass" is currently attracting more theater goers than "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Of course, the latter film got quite a head start and will undoubtedly end with a much higher total gross, but the dethroning of the famous webslinger's most successful film underscores the staying power of the "Jackass" franchise.

In recent weeks, Chris Pontius and his "Jackass" co-stars have been making the typical pre-release press rounds, doing a wide variety of interviews in order to promote the film. More than once, the group has taken the opportunity to make a number of interesting claims about people they say are "Jackass" aficionados. In an interview with Howard Stern, Johnny Knoxville said he heard it through the grapevine that Bruce Dern wanted to cameo in "Jackass Forever," but sadly had to bow out for understandable reasons.

Now, Pontius claims that a surprising Oscar winner also professes to be a fan of the slapstick comedy.