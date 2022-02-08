Drew Van Acker's Shocking Last Survivors Scene That Made Alicia Silverstone Look Away - Exclusive

With a 30-year acting career under her belt, you would think Alicia Silverstone has seen it all. Her credits include "Clueless," "Batman & Robin," "Tropic Thunder," and "Lip Sync Battle," so you'd expect that she has experienced much of what Hollywood has to offer. Her latest project, "Last Survivors," threw her an unexpected curveball — one that literally shocked her so much that she had to look the other way.

The film, which is out now in theaters and available on demand, also stars Stephen Moyer and Drew Van Acker as a father and son who have been hiding in the mountains for 20 years, due to World War III leading to the collapse of society. There, they live off the land and kill anyone who comes near their secluded cabin. It's basically the only life Jake (Van Acker) has known — until his father is badly wounded and needs "outsider" medication. That's where Silverstone comes in, as Henrietta, who quickly becomes a target as Jake steals antibiotics and quickly becomes infatuated with her.

What was the scene that made Silverstone turn away during the filming of "Last Survivors"? Van Acker spilled the hilarious details during an exclusive interview with Looper.