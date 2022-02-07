Reacher Fans Just Got The Season 2 News They've Been Waiting For

2022 will be a big year for Amazon Prime Video, especially when it comes to book adaptations. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is the talk of the streaming world right now as J.R.R. Tolkien fans await their next trip to Middle-earth, and "The Wheel of Time" is already set to embark on its second season following a strong Season 1. Those projects are still out in the distance, but thankfully, another live-action take on a print favorite — "Reacher" — just premiered, and you can already watch the entirety of its eight-episode-long first season.

Based on author Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" book series, the Amazon Prime Video show stars Alan Ritchson as the title character. The inaugural season takes heavy inspiration from Child's 1997 novel, "Killing Floor," in which Jack Reacher visits the town of Margrave, Georgia. Though this otherwise quiet, quaint community doesn't look like the source of anything nefarious, Reacher soon finds himself entangled in a criminal conspiracy. He has no choice but to use the skills he learned as a United States Army military policeman to not only crack the case but stay alive.

"Reacher" Season 1 debuted on February 4, 2022, and a mere three days later, fans have already gotten the Season 2 news they've been waiting for.