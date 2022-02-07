Twitter Can't Stop Roasting Cheaper By The Dozen's New Trailer
Long ago, back when Disney+ did not exist in the realm of possibility, two autobiographical novels about growing up in a family of a dozen kids from sibling co-authors Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey were published. The first book, 1948's "Cheaper by the Dozen," inspired the first filmed adaptation of the story released in 1950 (per IMDb). Since that was not enough, a remake loosely based on the same tale came out in 2003 — also titled "Cheaper by the Dozen" — with a sequel following close behind in 2005 (via IMDb). The early '00s duology stars Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as parents of a dozen kids (including Tom Welling, Piper Perabo, and Hilary Duff) received acceptance from the audiences even as they failed to amuse critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
After multiple screen adaptations, and since we live in the age of reboots and remakes, another one is on its way to Disney+ this year. But we live in the age of reboots. And as you would have it, Another "Cheaper by the Dozen" movie starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as the parents to 10 (not 12) children will debut on the House of Mouse's streaming service in March 2022. The first trailer of the movie dropped on Monday, but the response so far has not been pleasant.
Disney+'s 'Cheaper by the Dozen' is getting a lot of heat on Twitter
The trailer for the new "Cheaper by the Dozen" was released by Disney+ (via YouTube). The frothy preview introduces viewers to the Bakers, a family of 12 brought together by the marriage of Zoe (Gabrielle Union) and Paul (Zach Braff) Baker. As Zoe and Paul attempt to raise their kids and run their family business, the movie follows all of their funny mishaps. Complete with modern-day pop culture references to "The Fast and Furious" and TikTok dances, the family claims to be "one of a kind" — but there's trouble in paradise.
Despite the lighthearted, family-friendly tone of the trailer, the reactions have been largely negative. On Disney+'s tweet of the trailer, folks have expressed their dissatisfaction with the repetition of the same story. Twitter user @authxnticnic wrote, "How is it original if there have been [three] other ones before it?" Fellow commenter @JedElias seemed underwhelmed and compared it to another lackluster Disney+ release: "Looks mildly better than 'Home Sweet Home Alone,' but that doesn't really say much."
Others pointed out the plot similarity between this movie and the 2005 remake of the similarly plotted 1968 comedy "Yours, Mine and Ours." One of those users was @xmasmartin, who said, "You remade 'Your, Mine & Ours [sic] – and called it by the name of a successful Steve Martin reboot. Sounds like just another scam to screw over other people." On another Twitter thread under a Discussing Film tweet featuring the trailer, @SeaRae92 said, "This looks terrible. So they're a blended family? It should have been called 'Yours, Mine, and Ours' then."
While initial reactions to the trailer are not great, the movie will have to prove itself when it releases on Disney+ on March 18.