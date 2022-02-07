Twitter Can't Stop Roasting Cheaper By The Dozen's New Trailer

The trailer for the new "Cheaper by the Dozen" was released by Disney+ (via YouTube). The frothy preview introduces viewers to the Bakers, a family of 12 brought together by the marriage of Zoe (Gabrielle Union) and Paul (Zach Braff) Baker. As Zoe and Paul attempt to raise their kids and run their family business, the movie follows all of their funny mishaps. Complete with modern-day pop culture references to "The Fast and Furious" and TikTok dances, the family claims to be "one of a kind" — but there's trouble in paradise.

Despite the lighthearted, family-friendly tone of the trailer, the reactions have been largely negative. On Disney+'s tweet of the trailer, folks have expressed their dissatisfaction with the repetition of the same story. Twitter user @authxnticnic wrote, "How is it original if there have been [three] other ones before it?" Fellow commenter @JedElias seemed underwhelmed and compared it to another lackluster Disney+ release: "Looks mildly better than 'Home Sweet Home Alone,' but that doesn't really say much."

Others pointed out the plot similarity between this movie and the 2005 remake of the similarly plotted 1968 comedy "Yours, Mine and Ours." One of those users was @xmasmartin, who said, "You remade 'Your, Mine & Ours [sic] – and called it by the name of a successful Steve Martin reboot. Sounds like just another scam to screw over other people." On another Twitter thread under a Discussing Film tweet featuring the trailer, @SeaRae92 said, "This looks terrible. So they're a blended family? It should have been called 'Yours, Mine, and Ours' then."

While initial reactions to the trailer are not great, the movie will have to prove itself when it releases on Disney+ on March 18.