The Alarming Sean Bean Snowpiercer Scene That Had Daveed Diggs Concerned - Exclusive
In Season 3 of "Snowpiercer," which is now airing on TNT, Sean Bean and Daveed Diggs once again face off over gaining control of the fast-moving train that's circling the globe while carrying the last remnants of society who have survived a modern ice age.
Diggs plays Andre Layton, the leader of the train rebellion, while Bean portrays Mr. Wilford, the mastermind behind the creation of the globe-trotting train who wants to control everything that happens aboard the locomotive. The two are vying for supreme power and, ultimately, control over the lives of all who reside on Snowpiercer. But while Layton is seen as a beacon of hope, Wilford is considered a villain.
Needless to say, Season 3 will be filled with various clashes between the two as the "Snowpiercer" saga continues. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Diggs dished on a scene between him and Bean that left the ex-"Hamilton" actor a little rattled.
Sean Bean is 'at 11 all the time' on the set of Snowpiercer
Bean, who has starred on "Game of Thrones" and in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, has a penchant for playing the bad guy, a part he seems to relish on "Snowpiercer" as the manically micromanaging Mr. Wilford. As for his attitude on set, Diggs says, "Sean Bean's at 11 all the time."
That intense energy is something that Diggs both appreciates and is a little bit frightened of. A perfect example of that is a Season 3 scene Bean and Diggs shot in which the two get into a physical altercation.
"My favorite scene I've ever shot with Sean is ... I can't tell you about it because it's in this season, but he had such a lack of concern for his own safety shooting it, and I was terrified for him," says Diggs. "He was just like, 'Hit me!' He went for it, and I was very impressed, and had to reconsider my own physicality quite a bit."
When it comes to who ultimately prevails, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the ride.
New episodes of "Snowpiercer" air every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.