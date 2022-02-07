The Alarming Sean Bean Snowpiercer Scene That Had Daveed Diggs Concerned - Exclusive

Bean, who has starred on "Game of Thrones" and in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, has a penchant for playing the bad guy, a part he seems to relish on "Snowpiercer" as the manically micromanaging Mr. Wilford. As for his attitude on set, Diggs says, "Sean Bean's at 11 all the time."

That intense energy is something that Diggs both appreciates and is a little bit frightened of. A perfect example of that is a Season 3 scene Bean and Diggs shot in which the two get into a physical altercation.

"My favorite scene I've ever shot with Sean is ... I can't tell you about it because it's in this season, but he had such a lack of concern for his own safety shooting it, and I was terrified for him," says Diggs. "He was just like, 'Hit me!' He went for it, and I was very impressed, and had to reconsider my own physicality quite a bit."

When it comes to who ultimately prevails, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy the ride.

New episodes of "Snowpiercer" air every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.