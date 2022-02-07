Why The Jackass Crew Doesn't Believe Johnny Knoxville's Retirement Plans

"Jackass Forever" just released in theaters on February 4 and it's already making headlines. Despite the global pandemic, fans turned up to the theaters to catch the crude comedy film and it took the number one spot at the box office with $23.5 million in ticket sales, per Bloomberg. The film beat out the long-running hit, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and the big-budgeted "Moonfall," which earned a measly $10 million, to claim the top spot.

It's been 12 years since the entire crew got together in "Jackass 3D," but while the cast has gotten older, its audience stays young. The latest film's success is largely thanks to the new, younger audience — specifically in the 18 to 34 age range — who accounted for 67% of the crowd (per Deadline).

However, after 20 years of insane stunts, the franchise's leading man, now grey-haired and a father of three, Johnny Knoxville, has said "Jackass Forever" will be his last hoorah. "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he told GQ. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

But it doesn't seem like the "Jackass" crew is fully convinced of Knoxville's retirement plans.