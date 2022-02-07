This Agents Of SHIELD Star Wants Her Character To Return To The MCU

It has been quite a while since ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." wrapped up its seven-season run with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) facing bizarre threats throughout the Marvel universe. Although it would seem that the series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because both Coulson and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) have roles in the movies, debate still rages on about the show's official standing (per Den Of Geek). After all, the series was produced before Marvel's slate of Disney+ shows such as "WandaVision" and "Loki," which more explicitly tie into the big-screen offerings.

But that doesn't mean that "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is necessarily at a disadvantage as far as viewers are concerned. The show, which had its own sprawling tales that were incredibly inventive, quickly built up its own loyal fanbase, which helped keep it on the air for seven seasons. After all, the series has an average 91% audience score against a 95% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty impressive.

Although the "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." ending gives its beloved characters a fond farewell, many Marvel fans want to see them brought back into the MCU. And now that the multiverse has been opened thanks to the likes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Loki," there's one "S.H.I.E.L.D." star who would be interested to see her character return to the screen.