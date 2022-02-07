This Agents Of SHIELD Star Wants Her Character To Return To The MCU
It has been quite a while since ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." wrapped up its seven-season run with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) facing bizarre threats throughout the Marvel universe. Although it would seem that the series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because both Coulson and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) have roles in the movies, debate still rages on about the show's official standing (per Den Of Geek). After all, the series was produced before Marvel's slate of Disney+ shows such as "WandaVision" and "Loki," which more explicitly tie into the big-screen offerings.
But that doesn't mean that "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is necessarily at a disadvantage as far as viewers are concerned. The show, which had its own sprawling tales that were incredibly inventive, quickly built up its own loyal fanbase, which helped keep it on the air for seven seasons. After all, the series has an average 91% audience score against a 95% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty impressive.
Although the "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." ending gives its beloved characters a fond farewell, many Marvel fans want to see them brought back into the MCU. And now that the multiverse has been opened thanks to the likes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Loki," there's one "S.H.I.E.L.D." star who would be interested to see her character return to the screen.
Elizabeth Henstridge is open to Jemma Simmons making future appearances in the MCU
Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) are two of the more engaging heroes on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." thanks to their will-they-won't-they relationship dynamic. Henstridge was recently speaking to ComicBook.com about her role in Apple TV+'s "Suspicion" when the outlet asked about the possibility of returning to play Jemma elsewhere in the MCU. The star began by explaining, "I think at the end of season five we thought that was it and then to get two more seasons was just such a joy." She also added, "I loved how it ended."
Henstridge pointed out that she felt incredibly connected to her role on the show, and that it was tough to leave it behind, adding "I didn't think that I would ever feel ready to walk away from that show, and I think the writers did a really great job." Although "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." earned its emotional ending, Henstridge noted that she "loved" working on the series and would be keen to come back. "But equally, I loved being on that show, I loved the family, I loved playing Simmons, so yeah, I'd always be open to reprising the role, definitely," she said.
With so many Marvel shows and movies in development, there are plenty of ways that Fitz, Simmons, and the rest of the "S.H.I.E.L.D." squad could return — but it's probably just a waiting game to see if it happens.