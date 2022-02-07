What Johnny Knoxville Really Thinks About A Jackass TV Reboot

In an interview with Screen Rant, Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine put the idea of a new TV show to bed and confirmed that theaters would be the only place you'll see Jackass ever returning to, if at all. "I don't think we'll ever resurrect the series, though because we've tasted what it's like to be able to do whatever we want in films, you know?" said Knoxville. "There could be another film, possibly. We have the younger cast, a ton of ideas, but like Jeff said, we don't make plans."

Tremaine backed his longtime buddy about the difference in reaction from film and television and admitted that he and the rest of the team were a much bigger fan of the former. "Once we've seen a group watch this, it's so important to us that this is in theaters, that you get together with people and experience this together because it's so visceral," he explained. "We went out on the very first movie we did. We filmed the audience watching it and watching them just like react, it was so fun to watch."

Of course, it really comes down to how you define "fun." Decide for yourself if seeing a man have a swarm of bees attack his nether-regions is your idea of a good time, and see "Jackass Forever" in theaters now.