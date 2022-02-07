Moonfall's Box Office Haul Is The Real Disaster

Once upon a time, a film directed by disaster maestro Roland Emmerich about the Earth being threatened by the moon would have been a decent bet for a box office smash. Emmerich is the man behind such bygone blockbusters as "Universal Soldier," "Independence Day," and "The Day After Tomorrow," but the commercial reception to his latest picture "Moonfall" is, well, you saw the headline.

"Moonfall" is a throwback to the kind of sci-fi disaster movies that used to routinely clean up at the box office, but which now seem to have been replaced by superhero movies on the Hollywood spectacle market. That made it a reasonable gamble but a gamble nonetheless, and unfortunately for everybody rooting for its success, the actual numbers from its premiere over the weekend don't inspire much confidence. That's despite the involvement of Emmerich as well as big names like Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson in the cast.