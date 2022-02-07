The Surprising Inspiration Behind Adrien Brody's Clean - Exclusive

If you ever wanted to see Adrien Brody deliver vigilante justice with an industrial pipe wrench and a flare gun, then "Clean" is the film for you. Set in modern-day New York, Brody plays a garbageman nicknamed Clean who's trying to make peace with his ultra-violent, drug-addled past. When a young neighborhood girl who reminds him of his daughter gets caught up in the wrong crowd, he must embrace his inner demons to save her.

It's a project that's very personal to Brody, who co-wrote, produced, and even scored "Clean," but don't call it a "passion project" in front of the Oscar-winning actor. "It's an understatement to say that," he told Looper during an exclusive interview, adding, "For me, 'Clean' is representative of many creative yearnings in my lifetime and many influences that have affected me as an artist."

It's a subject he discussed at length during the one-on-one chat, where he spoke about the surprisingly personal inspiration behind "Clean."