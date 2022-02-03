Paramount Finally Confirms What We All Suspected About The Future Of The Scream Franchise
Surprise, Sidney! Just when we thought "Spider-Man: No Way Home" couldn't face much competition, a familiar Ghostface rocked up in Woodsboro and decided to make some calls. The fifth film in the "Scream" universe finally arrived in January, bringing in fresh blood and killing off old favorites — all while earning an impressive $107.4 million at the box office (per The Numbers). In short — it killed it.
Making its wonderfully meta jabs at the genre the first film helped redefine, the new installment, directed by "Ready or Not" director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was a surprise success that held its own. Besides Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette returning to the nightmare, "Scream" breathed new life back into the franchise that we've not seen in theaters since 2011. It was an absolute no brainer, then, that Paramount and Spyglass are keen to keep the body count going, and have delivered some great news for fans.
Scream 2022 screenwriters accept the 'honor' to return
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sixth "Scream" has been given the green light. Following the announcement, Paramount and Spyglass made a joint statement praising the latest chapter's success and the future for the franchise. "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."
While no cast has been confirmed for a comeback just yet, directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will be returning along with the film's writers, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The latter pair will be scribbling down the confirmed sixth stab-fest and were dying with excitement at the news. "Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the 'Scream' story is more than we could have hoped for," said the pair in a recent statement. "We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor." Bloody brilliant news, all round.