Paramount Finally Confirms What We All Suspected About The Future Of The Scream Franchise

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sixth "Scream" has been given the green light. Following the announcement, Paramount and Spyglass made a joint statement praising the latest chapter's success and the future for the franchise. "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

While no cast has been confirmed for a comeback just yet, directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will be returning along with the film's writers, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The latter pair will be scribbling down the confirmed sixth stab-fest and were dying with excitement at the news. "Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the 'Scream' story is more than we could have hoped for," said the pair in a recent statement. "We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor." Bloody brilliant news, all round.