The Surprising Superhero That Influenced Adrien Brody's Clean - Exclusive

Adrien Brody has played tough guys before (see: 2010's "Predators") but he's mostly known for more nuanced performances, like his Oscar-winning role in "The Pianist" and various Wes Anderson films. Now, he finally feels like he's found a role where he can bring the two together, in the self-produced film "Clean," which Brody also co-wrote and even scored.

In "Clean," which is out now in theaters and on demand, the title character — a New York garbageman nicknamed Clean — seeks to make peace with his violent, drug-addled past. When a young girl who reminds him of his daughter gets caught up in the wrong crowd, he must embrace his inner demons to save her. That's when a lean, mean Brody, who calls it an "understatement to say this was a passion project," turns into a one-man killing machine.

Despite the ultraviolence, it's a character that Brody — who was rumored to be in the running to play the Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight" — envisions as a modern-day superhero. During an exclusive interview with Looper, he revealed which comic book crusader he worked a little bit of into "Clean."