Paramount+ Finally Addresses Their Yellowstone Problem
"Yellowstone" has become a pop-cultural touchstone. Over the course of four seasons, millions have become enraptured with the drama surrounding the Dutton family ranch as all kinds of ne'er-do-wells try to get their land for their own devices. From shoot-outs to bombings, you never know what's going to happen on the ranch next, which is likely why Paramount seems so keen to keep the "Yellowstone" train moving.
"Yellowstone" Season 5 seems all but a certainty, and audiences get to see the show's universe fleshed out even more with the spinoff shows "1883" and the upcoming "6666." Paramount's getting a shared universe entirely its own, but sadly, anyone hoping to catch up with the series with only a single subscription will be out of luck. For the time being, the first three seasons of "Yellowstone" are exclusive to Peacock, while "Yellowstone" Season 4, as well as the episodes we have so far of "1883," are on Paramount+.
It seems like an odd arrangement, and now, Tanya Giles, the Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS, has spoken about why that's the case and why viewers need to pay two different streaming charges to see all of "Yellowstone."
Giles explained the situation that led to the Yellowstone confusion
It's understandable that streamers would covet something as much of a hot commodity as "Yellowstone," and there's little doubt Paramount would love to get the full property back under its own umbrella. Tanya Giles was asked about the tricky streaming situation during a virtual TCA press day for Paramount+ (via Deadline).
Giles kept any concrete answers close to her chest, saying, "As part of ViacomCBS, we're incredibly thrilled with the success of 'Yellowstone,' and millions of people are able to find it on Paramount Network. We also do marathon runs on Pluto TV and Paramount Network for catch up. In terms of where to catch it online, we had content licensing deals well before Paramount+ was thought of, and our solution to that, our great solution, was to create a broad universe of 'Yellowstone' by bringing '1883,' its prequel, exclusively to Paramount+."
Content licensing deals have become all the more crucial in the age of streaming. Whereas networks were more than happy to license their shows to Netflix when it was the only game in town, exclusive streaming rights are more important than ever. The right shows and movies can entice audiences to sign up for one streamer over another. It's unclear if a deal between ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal, which owns Peacock, could strike a deal in the near future, allowing ViacomCBS to bring all of "Yellowstone" to Paramount+, but undoubtedly, forces are already at work to try to make that happen.