Paramount+ Finally Addresses Their Yellowstone Problem

"Yellowstone" has become a pop-cultural touchstone. Over the course of four seasons, millions have become enraptured with the drama surrounding the Dutton family ranch as all kinds of ne'er-do-wells try to get their land for their own devices. From shoot-outs to bombings, you never know what's going to happen on the ranch next, which is likely why Paramount seems so keen to keep the "Yellowstone" train moving.

"Yellowstone" Season 5 seems all but a certainty, and audiences get to see the show's universe fleshed out even more with the spinoff shows "1883" and the upcoming "6666." Paramount's getting a shared universe entirely its own, but sadly, anyone hoping to catch up with the series with only a single subscription will be out of luck. For the time being, the first three seasons of "Yellowstone" are exclusive to Peacock, while "Yellowstone" Season 4, as well as the episodes we have so far of "1883," are on Paramount+.

It seems like an odd arrangement, and now, Tanya Giles, the Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS, has spoken about why that's the case and why viewers need to pay two different streaming charges to see all of "Yellowstone."