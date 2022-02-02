The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Finally Confirms Who Built Luke's Jedi Academy
All things considered, Chapter 6 of Disney's new series "The Book of Boba Fett” might as well just be another episode of "The Mandalorian." Picking up right where Chapter 5 left off, the episode follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he travels to a mysterious planet in search of Grogu and Luke Skywalker, hoping to reconnect with the former and present him with the beskar armor he made in Chapter 5.
In this episode, it's revealed that Luke's Jedi Academy — which, as viewers know, will eventually be destroyed by Kylo Ren — is still in its infancy at this point in the story. Surprisingly enough, Grogu is actually his first student. The Academy itself is still under construction, so we get a neat little scene where Grogu and Luke are meditating and training in the swamp instead (which immediately calls back to the training scene we got back in "The Empire Strikes Back").
Fans of the series should be delighted to see the story of Luke's Academy fleshed out to such great detail — and in fact, we even got an answer about who exactly built the Academy in the first place.
Luke used ant-droids to build his Jedi temple
For anyone who thought Luke's Jedi-training facility was some sort of ancient ruin, teeming with centuries of Jedi knowledge and force power ... think again. "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 6 reveals that he's building his little temple from scratch, thanks to an army of droids that look and behave just like ants.
These ant droids have 6 spindly legs and an extended claw arm for a mouth, and scuttle around gathering stones and stacking them into the shape of a temple. There's a veritable army of the little guys, all working together to slowly but surely build Luke's doomed Jedi Academy. Based on how much progress they've made thus far, we'd say they're not even close to finishing the project.
It definitely seems like a strange choice for Luke — a man who can literally move boulders with his mind — to employ so many of these strange little robots to build his temple for him, but then again, he has always had a soft spot for droids. R2-D2 also returns in this episode, greeting Din Djarin as he lands and even having a playful little conversation with one of the ant droids — who keep working on their project, no one realizing that it's destined for failure.