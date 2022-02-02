The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Finally Confirms Who Built Luke's Jedi Academy

All things considered, Chapter 6 of Disney's new series "The Book of Boba Fett” might as well just be another episode of "The Mandalorian." Picking up right where Chapter 5 left off, the episode follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he travels to a mysterious planet in search of Grogu and Luke Skywalker, hoping to reconnect with the former and present him with the beskar armor he made in Chapter 5.

In this episode, it's revealed that Luke's Jedi Academy — which, as viewers know, will eventually be destroyed by Kylo Ren — is still in its infancy at this point in the story. Surprisingly enough, Grogu is actually his first student. The Academy itself is still under construction, so we get a neat little scene where Grogu and Luke are meditating and training in the swamp instead (which immediately calls back to the training scene we got back in "The Empire Strikes Back").

Fans of the series should be delighted to see the story of Luke's Academy fleshed out to such great detail — and in fact, we even got an answer about who exactly built the Academy in the first place.