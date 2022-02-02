The Chicago P.D. Season 2 Scene That Might Have Gone Too Far

In 2012, "Chicago Fire" made its debut on NBC. The series not only served as another hit for creator Dick Wolf, but it also began the "One Chicago" franchise of shows, which includes "Chicago P.D." The latter show, which first arrived in 2014, centers on a police unit within the famous Windy City.

Much like its television cousins in the "Law & Order" series, "Chicago P.D." provides a steady flow of intense police action and drama. That being said, many of the cases that the team on "Chicago P.D." handles can be significantly disturbing ... and the series isn't shy about providing some of the saddest deaths in the "One Chicago" Universe. That being said, in Season 2, "Chicago P.D." decided to combine a disturbing case along with a tragic death, all while managing to do some crossover episodes with "Chicago Fire" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

The three crossover episodes involved the hunt of a sadistic serial killer. The special team-up between the three series made for an intriguing TV event. Yet, the crossover episode from "Chicago P.D." also gave the series a scene that might have gone too far, thanks to the demise of a beloved character.