Sarah Jessica Parker Teases The Likelihood Of And Just Like That... Season 2

Before such beloved programs as "The Sopranos" and "Game of Thrones" dominated the HBO roost, "Sex and the City" stood out as one of its most popular original shows. Created by Darren Star and heavily inspired by author Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name, "Sex and the City" gave viewers a taste of New York City life from the comfort of their own homes. The tight-knit friend group of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) served as the focal point and became TV icons in the process.

"Sex and the City" ran for six seasons and 94 episodes from 1998 to 2004, nabbing numerous awards and even a few feature films along the way. That may seem like a lot of viewing material for the average fan, but longtime viewers were always willing to pile more onto their watchlist. As a result, "And Just Like That..." debuted in late 2021, keeping the "Sex and the City" story alive with most of its integral characters in tow. Sadly, as of February 3, 2022, the revival series will conclude after enjoying a record-breaking nine-episode run, but will it really be the end after all?

"And Just Like That..." proved itself a massive success, so could a Season 2 come to fruition down the road? Here's what Sarah Jessica Parker herself had to say on the subject.