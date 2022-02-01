Criminal Minds Fans Just Got The Best News About The Revival

It has barely been off the airwaves for two full years, but it seems that "Criminal Minds" is ready to make a comeback via a revival series.

After spending 15 seasons as a primetime anchor for CBS, the haunting procedural about a crack team of FBI profilers and the often horrifying killers they hunt aired its finale in February 2020. Whether or not longtime fans were entirely happy with the "Criminal Minds" finale, many likely saw it as a fond farewell to a small screen friend — even if that friend likely induced a nightmare or two over the years.

After a teary goodbye, those fans were no doubt elated when, less than a year after its cancellation, CBS announced "Criminal Minds" would return via a streaming series on Paramount+ (per TV Line). Unfortunately, the revival series seemed dead in the water just a few months later, with original series star Paget Brewster offering the bad news via a July 21, 2021 Twitter interaction stating, "Sadly, we think it's dead. I'll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer."

But despite Brewster's grim '21 forecast, it seems the "Criminal Minds" revival may have a pulse after all.