Mayor Of Kingstown Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

If there's one thing audiences ought to take away from "Mayor of Kingstown" it's that Taylor Sheridan certainly knows how to write shows about powerful, violent families who will do whatever it takes to keep themselves alive. "Mayor of Kingstown" is Sheridan's follow-up to the wildly successful "Yellowstone," and follows the members of the fictional McLusky family who serve as power brokers for Kingstown, Michigan: a town whose entire society revolves around its prisons.

Kingstown is home to multiple prisons, and the McLuskys act as liaisons between the prisoners, guards, and townsfolk — attempting to keep the whole community running smoothly. The brutal, unforgiving life of the prison system seems to seep right out into the streets of Kingstown, making the entire town a massive, ticking time bomb. The series follows Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) as he attempts to maintain peace and order in Kingstown — no matter the cost. It's a thrilling crime drama that tackles important issues like systemic racism and prison corruption, and fans of the series will be happy to hear that they finally have the news they've been waiting for.