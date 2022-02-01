Matt Reeves Finally Shares Key Details About The Batman's Riddler

Matt Reeves has been a Batman fan for a very long time. "The Batman" director remembers coming home from school when he was five years old to watch reruns of the Adam West series, and told Esquire Middle East, "The costume, the Batmobile, it was all very captivating. I didn't see anything funny about it. I just thought 'wow, Batman is really cool.'" So it may surprise some people to know that when he was approached by Warner Bros. about the new film, he initially told them that he didn't think he was the right person for the job.

Reeves' perspective on Batman is much more emotional than the versions from the past. "He's not really a superhero," he told the magazine. "He's someone who's driven by the pain of his past. He's trying to find some way to make sense of his life. It's a very psychological story." The fact that this isn't another Batman origin story was very freeing for Reeves. It didn't trap him in one specific storyline, and instead turned more of his focus to defining the rest of Gotham City. He told Total Film, "I started thinking, 'Well, it could be an origin tale for the Riddler, and it could be an origin tale for some of these other characters."

After reading up on serial killers, something resonated with an infamous figure, and Reeves began to think "...that could be a brand-new version of the Riddler" (via Esquire Middle East).