This Key Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Had To Change Due To The Pandemic

From the grand entrance scenes of various returning characters to the first meeting of the three Spider-Men and the heartbreaking moment Peter realizes he'll lose MJ (Zendaya), there's a whole bunch of moments in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that could be called the emotional center of pretty much any lesser movie. Still, one of them stands out above all: The tragic death of Peter's Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). As "No Way Home" co-writer Erik Sommers told Gold Derby (via GamesRadar), however, this particular moment in the movie could've been radically different, if it wasn't for the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"It was also tricky production-wise, because we had different ideas for where the scene could take place, but because of Covid [we couldn't]," Sommers discussed the challenges the original version of the scene faced. "We had one idea that maybe it was going to be inside an ambulance, and we had a whole version that was constructed around that, but that was not practical for shooting during Covid. That's the kind of thing that happens. So then we had to move the scene, physically, to another place while trying to keep all the other elements working, and we had to make adjustments."

As Sommers himself notes, the version of the scene that made its way in the movie was incredibly effective, so clearly, the adjustments they made paid dividends. However, one can't help but wonder what the ambulance-themed scene would have been like.