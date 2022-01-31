Attack On Titan's Season 4 Part 2 Opening Theme Just Hit A Surprising Record
For years, manga seemed an untapped and thoroughly underrated resource for some deep and rich stories to bring into the animated world on screen. While series adaptations of "Dragon Ball Z" and "Sailor Moon" changed the tide by proving they can be successful in the West, deeper cuts like "Fullmetal Alchemist" and "Naruto" solidified the industry as a possible powerhouse of potential. Out of all of the anime available to the masses, few others reached the success and popularity of "Attack on Titan."
Released in 2013 to a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series follows 10-year-old Eren as he and his foster sister witness their mother killed by Titans that have resurfaced after a century of peace. After an attack decimates humans, Eren vows to destroy every last titan. Throughout its four seasons, "Attack on Titan" provided viewers with an epic tale, rich with lore and introducing a hefty number of characters worth getting invested in. Among the memorable moments, the series begins with massive action sequences where the hero turns into a titan himself, delves into the political world of what humanity is left in Season 2, takes a tragic turn when fans learn Eren discovers he ate his father when he was transformed into a titan.
However, the visuals are not the only thing that makes the series unforgettable. The "Attack on Titan" Season 4 Part 2 theme song reached an incredible milestone.
The new Attack on Titan theme song lands on this Billboard chart
This week, Anime News Network reported that the new opening theme song for "Attack on Titan" Season 4, Part 2 hit a surprising new milestone. Per the anime-focused outlet, the final season's Part 2 opening theme, titled "The Rumbling" by SiM, made its way onto the Billboard Hard Rock chart shortly after its debut on January 22. The song debuted at #3, and on Saturday, it was elevated to #1 (via Billboard), after racking up a whopping 10 million playbacks. The opening animated sequence has been viewed on YouTube 30 million times, further cementing its popularity.
The Billboard 100 is the safe haven for music's best of the best. Reaching the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 is the musical equivalent to dominating the box office or landing on the Netflix Top 10. It brings with it a level of notoriety for outpacing all the available content competing against you. The song in a movie brings with it an even bigger luster considering it is a song distracted by visuals during its release. When it is on a TV show, it is unheard of, which makes the feat a big win for "Attack on Titan."