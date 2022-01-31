Attack On Titan's Season 4 Part 2 Opening Theme Just Hit A Surprising Record

For years, manga seemed an untapped and thoroughly underrated resource for some deep and rich stories to bring into the animated world on screen. While series adaptations of "Dragon Ball Z" and "Sailor Moon" changed the tide by proving they can be successful in the West, deeper cuts like "Fullmetal Alchemist" and "Naruto" solidified the industry as a possible powerhouse of potential. Out of all of the anime available to the masses, few others reached the success and popularity of "Attack on Titan."

Released in 2013 to a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series follows 10-year-old Eren as he and his foster sister witness their mother killed by Titans that have resurfaced after a century of peace. After an attack decimates humans, Eren vows to destroy every last titan. Throughout its four seasons, "Attack on Titan" provided viewers with an epic tale, rich with lore and introducing a hefty number of characters worth getting invested in. Among the memorable moments, the series begins with massive action sequences where the hero turns into a titan himself, delves into the political world of what humanity is left in Season 2, takes a tragic turn when fans learn Eren discovers he ate his father when he was transformed into a titan.

However, the visuals are not the only thing that makes the series unforgettable. The "Attack on Titan" Season 4 Part 2 theme song reached an incredible milestone.