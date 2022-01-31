35% Of Fans Are Most Excited For This Netflix Show's Return In 2022

The polling was fierce as 2022 is returning a few of Netflix's biggest original series, a list which includes the likes of "Bridgerton," "Space Force," "Ultraman," "Raising Dion," "Russian Doll," and "The Umbrella Academy." But after asking 596 Netflix subscribers, we found viewers were far and away more excited to get their sci-fi-loving eyes on the new season of "Stranger Things."

In fact, more than 35% of those polled are psyched to see what's ahead for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Steve (Joe Keery), and the rest of Hawkins, Indiana's Demogorgon-fighting gang when Season 4 of "Stranger Things" finally lands on Netflix. Due to production and pandemic-related delays, fans have taken a far longer break from the wild world of "Stranger Things" than anybody would've anticipated after the series' epic third season hit Netflix in the summer of 2019. Though there's still no official release date for Season 4 of "Stranger Things," it will indeed arrive sometime this year, so the wait is almost over.

As for the other series, Netflix's sexy period drama "Bridgerton" came in a distant second with just under 16% of the vote, and Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" was close behind with just under 15%. The Steve Carell political farce "Space Force" placed fourth claiming 13% of votes, with "Russian Doll" placing fifth at 7%, and new seasons of "Raising Dion" and "Ultraman" rounding out the list tied with 6.76%.