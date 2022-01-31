35% Of Fans Are Most Excited For This Netflix Show's Return In 2022
As the streaming market continues to get more and more crowded, Netflix remains one of the most prolific and innovative streamers of the pack when it comes to the original content game. They've attained that status by releasing daring series from seemingly every genre with such regularity that it's almost impossible to keep up. Yet subscribers always manage to keep tabs on their favorites and discover new ones, binging away at the likes of "Bridgerton," "Squid Game," "The Umbrella Academy," "Ozark," and dozens of others with staggering proficiency.
Of course, part of the reason Netflix keeps the content train rolling is that their original series more often than not end after just three seasons, oftentimes even shorter. While that approach has brought sooner-than-hoped-for series finales for some legitimately beloved shows, a precious few have managed to make it past Netflix's three-season chopping block. And as we discovered in a recent poll regarding the Netflix series with new seasons debuting in 2022, one of the streamer's longer-running shows is the one fans are most hyped to see.
Stranger Things fans cannot wait to see what thrills await in Season 4
The polling was fierce as 2022 is returning a few of Netflix's biggest original series, a list which includes the likes of "Bridgerton," "Space Force," "Ultraman," "Raising Dion," "Russian Doll," and "The Umbrella Academy." But after asking 596 Netflix subscribers, we found viewers were far and away more excited to get their sci-fi-loving eyes on the new season of "Stranger Things."
In fact, more than 35% of those polled are psyched to see what's ahead for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Steve (Joe Keery), and the rest of Hawkins, Indiana's Demogorgon-fighting gang when Season 4 of "Stranger Things" finally lands on Netflix. Due to production and pandemic-related delays, fans have taken a far longer break from the wild world of "Stranger Things" than anybody would've anticipated after the series' epic third season hit Netflix in the summer of 2019. Though there's still no official release date for Season 4 of "Stranger Things," it will indeed arrive sometime this year, so the wait is almost over.
As for the other series, Netflix's sexy period drama "Bridgerton" came in a distant second with just under 16% of the vote, and Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" was close behind with just under 15%. The Steve Carell political farce "Space Force" placed fourth claiming 13% of votes, with "Russian Doll" placing fifth at 7%, and new seasons of "Raising Dion" and "Ultraman" rounding out the list tied with 6.76%.