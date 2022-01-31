How Gold Rush's Parker Schnabel Really Feels About Gene Cheeseman

Per an interview with the official "Gold Rush" Facebook page, Schnabel says that his relationship with Cheeseman is "fine" from Schnabel's "point of view."

"I see Gene a couple times a year normally," Schnabel explained. "When I go to see Tony, I stop in and talk to Gene usually." Though he added that one would have to "you'd have to ask [Cheeseman] on that," in Schnabel's opinion, "[w]e get along fine. We talk. You know, I think we've both moved on and we're both doing fine from it."

Schnabel continued to express his gratefulness to Cheeseman, adding that "I learned a hell of a lot from Gene, and I'll always owe him for that. Gene was a very good guy and a very good teacher." Schnabel added that while he learned a lot from his grandfather, "Gene taught me how to really move dirt," and that Cheeseman had "planted the seed" for further experimentations in the field.

As for Cheeseman, he has not yet been interviewed on the subject of his relationship with Schnabel, but he has always been cordial when the subject of the family has come up during "Gold Rush" episodes.