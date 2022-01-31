59% Of Curse Of Oak Island Fans Agree This Was The Best Addition To The Show

Creating an informal poll on the popular Reddit forum, user sneechesgetleeches asked forum members who was their favorite new addition to the show, and the options they provided were Michael John, Miriam, Archaeologist Liz, Dr. Aaron Taylor, David McGinnis, and Erin Helton. Over 258 votes were cast, and there is an overwhelming and very clear winner, having earned a staggering 59% of the vote — and that is Miriam. Miriam Amirault is a local archaeologist from Digby, Nova Scotia (via Distractify), and has degrees in classical studies and anthropology. Despite the fact that there was an overwhelming consensus for Miriam, not all comments were in support. Reddit user modsuperstar said, "I've laughed a few times with Miriam. She's in a scene, then the only thing she says is "yeah" in agreement with something Rick or Aaron have said. It's pretty bad."

The runner up with 38 votes, Michael John, received some honorable mentions as well, with Reddit user smasha100 adding, "Michael been on the show in past seasons and has been working hard in the background. Kinda sad to see most votes going to Miriam because she a good looking girl."

Either way, it seems that most fans of "The Curse of Oak Island" are in simpatico when it comes to Miriam, and hopefully her role on the show will only grow bigger from here.