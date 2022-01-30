The Untold Truth Of Danger Ehren

In spite of his apparently cautious nature, working on "Jackass" wreaked quite a physical toll on McGhehey's body. According to Page Six, he underwent 25 surgeries related to various pranks, stunts and sketches he had performed on the show. Among other surgeries performed on his body, he broke his back three times and had nine knee surgeries. Astonishingly, he had already been through a serious injury before joining the show. Per The Daily Mirror, his previous career as a professional snowboarder had to be abandoned when he broke his neck.

It probably goes without saying, though, that the most infamous stunt that McGhehey ever performed was related to his teeth — specifically, their extraction. A running "Jackass" stunt involved McGhehey having one of his teeth pulled via outrageous means. The last time this occurred, it was yanked free via fishing wire attached to Bam Margera's speeding Lamborghini (via YouTube). According to the aforementioned Willamette Week interview, "[W]e had the idea of tying it off to Bam's Lamborghini with fishing line and then ripping the tooth next to it out of my face. And it was perfectly healthy, totally good tooth. It was a little crooked, so that's why I chose that one, but we ripped that out with some really strong fishing line. And I broke my face all the way up to almost my eye."

The aftermath of such dangerous stunts has continued to effect McGhehey's body. "The pain is real," he told Page Six in 2018. "[W]ith the way that we live as humans now with sports and stuff we do, it's almost like people live like it's a video game. I'm here to tell you it's not. You only get one body. Take care of it."