The Criminal Minds Relationship Fans Wish Got More Screentime

The conversation was kicked off by Reddit user Monkepopo, who wanted to see much more of Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and said, "He wants to take her on a date in the last episode? No, what do you mean you wanna fall in love when I'm not looking pls I love them together I wanted to see them before the finale."

Garcia acts as part of the team's technological support, and she was part of the series since its inception. Alvez, meanwhile, was a more recent addition, and originally got his start with the BAU while aiding them in capturing the villain known as Crimson King.

Others agreed with wanting to see more of Alvez and Garcia, with Reddit user Roxo42 replying, "I didn't like her when Alvez first showed up, thought her antagonism was a bit over the top, but I liked their dynamic once she chilled out a bit, and I LOVE that he asked her out in the end! So unfair we don't get to see it." Fellow Reddit user melraespinn also wanted to see more of the two, and they enjoyed that the show decided to put two people together that don't fit into the same stereotype, shattering the mold of past "Criminal Minds" relationships.

However, despite that overwhelming response, not all "Criminal Minds" fans were of one mind. On the other side of this ship was Reddit user queenb1996, who stated they didn't buy into their chemistry — to which user Fairymask replied, "So interesting how people can see things so differently. I thought they had a ton of chemistry." Either way, it seems that most fans truly wanted to see where Alvez and Garcia's relationship would have gone.