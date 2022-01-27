Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Is Bringing Back A Key Cast Member From The Original

The current wave of reboots, remakes, and sequels has had varying levels of success, but one of the more promising revivals is Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." The upcoming film, directed by David Blue Garcia, will serve as a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's legendary 1974 slasher "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

According to writer Fede Álvarez, this sequel will chronicle the "culture clash between the countryside and the city" as the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface (Mark Burnham) comes out of retirement to target hipsters attempting to "gentrify small-town America" (via Entertainment Weekly). While the villain will be several decades older this time around, teasers for the film suggest that he's as dangerous as ever.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will ignore the other seven films in the franchise and, according to Garcia, aims to pay homage to the original. Although the film is bringing in a new group of victims for Leatherface to torment, one crucial cast member from the original will be returning to terrify audiences once more.