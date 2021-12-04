The First Trailer For Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre Teases The Return Of Leatherface

Way back in 1974, moviegoers got their first look at "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" from director Tobe Hooper. Very loosely based on the crimes of real-life murderer Ed Gein, this low-budget, trend-setting slasher flick drummed up its fair share of controversies right out of the gate — ending up pulled from some theaters and even being banned in several countries. Nevertheless, it managed to become a resounding success both critically and financially, launch Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) into the upper echelon of feared big-screen killers, and spawn a massive multimedia franchise in short order.

From 1986 to 2017, a grand total of seven different "Texas Chainsaw" films found their way to the cinema thanks to the enduring popularity of the original. However, as one could likely imagine, few of these attempts at keeping the story alive could measure up to the heights achieved by the first. The most recent of the bunch was actually a prequel titled "Leatherface," which sought to explore the titular character's sinister origins. To put it lightly, it too failed to recreate the magic of its 1974 inspiration, but that isn't stopping Hollywood from revving up the chainsaw one more time.

Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is set to arrive on the streamer on February 18, 2022, and we've just gotten our first blood-curdling trailer.