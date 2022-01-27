Netflix Finally Launches Space Force Season 2 Trailer

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for streaming kind" is probably akin to what Netflix executives had in mind when they first green lit Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's "Space Force" in 2019 (via Variety). The half-hour comedy focuses on the fictional trials and tribulations of General Mark R. Naird (Carell), the first leader of the newest branch of the United States military. In addition to Carell, the show stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and Jimmy O. Yang (via IMDb).

The first season of the series was released on May 29, 2020 to decidedly mixed reviews from critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). Though the first 10 episodes certainly didn't make it the most universally beloved comedy of all time, a substantially positive response from Netflix subscribers ultimately convinced the streamer that a second season was warranted.

Today, Netflix released the first full trailer for the upcoming 10-episode second season, promising to take the first season's levels of humorous antics to all new heights.