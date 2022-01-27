Netflix Finally Launches Space Force Season 2 Trailer
"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for streaming kind" is probably akin to what Netflix executives had in mind when they first green lit Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's "Space Force" in 2019 (via Variety). The half-hour comedy focuses on the fictional trials and tribulations of General Mark R. Naird (Carell), the first leader of the newest branch of the United States military. In addition to Carell, the show stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and Jimmy O. Yang (via IMDb).
The first season of the series was released on May 29, 2020 to decidedly mixed reviews from critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). Though the first 10 episodes certainly didn't make it the most universally beloved comedy of all time, a substantially positive response from Netflix subscribers ultimately convinced the streamer that a second season was warranted.
Today, Netflix released the first full trailer for the upcoming 10-episode second season, promising to take the first season's levels of humorous antics to all new heights.
Prepare for liftoff... eventually
In the opening moments of the new trailer, the Secretary of Defense (Tim Meadows) refers to General Mark R. Naird as "unstable, incompetent, fragile, eccentric, indecisive, and potentially treasonous." Obviously, none of these are compliments, but one of them has potentially disastrous implications for the leader of the Space Force. The secretary later tells Naird that he has a total of five months to prove himself before the president executes plans to install "alternative command." Given Mark's numerous unfriendly encounters with rival General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich), we have to imagine that Grabaston would be eager to pounce on such an opportunity.
Additionally, the trailer teases a cameo appearance by actor Patton Oswalt, who will play Captain Lancaster, an astronaut who speaks with the Space Force ground crew via satellite. At the end of the trailer, an obviously lonely Lancaster says that in addition to missing Earth, he longs to return to his "family, food, standing up, and gravity." He also asks about the season record of the New York Jets, one of the worst-performing teams of the NFL this last season. The ground crew appears hesitant to inform Lancaster that his favorite team is in last place.
The second season of "Space Force" drops on Netflix on February 18.