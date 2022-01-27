Gold Rush's Parker Schnabel Has A Big Warning For New Miners

In an interview with The Guide Online Magazine, Schnabel was asked how profitable gold mining really is, and whether beginners should dedicate the time, resources, and effort. Schnabel replied that it was pretty expensive. "I mean, gold mining is a risky business, and there's a lot of -– there's a lot of reasons for that, I won't go too much into detail into any one of them. But the problem is, it's a business where 100% of your cost or upfront cost –- buying equipment, getting launch plans, finding ground, doing explorations –- you spend a huge amount of money upfront before you start making any. And so, that makes it a difficult business because cash flow is such a tough thing to have in that –- in this business."

Judging by these comments, it seems that Schnabel believes that one would need a tremendous amount of innate financial power in order to even get started. The basic pan system people envision when they think of the early California Gold Rush run around $30 on the low end, while the heavy machinery operated by Schnabel on his crew on "Gold Rush" cost upwards to $500,000 (per Outsider). Besides the equipment, the process to gain rights to mine can be arduous and time consuming, with the ability of the local population to potentially block any mining operations, setting up lengthy legal proceedings, as discussed by the Legal Resources Centre. On top of that, there is still the cost of moving and maintaining all of that equipment, and paying employees, to consider, as well. All in all, it appears as if one needs to be rich in order to even think about mining for gold professionally.