The Most Expensive Piece Of Equipment Used On Gold Rush Sites

Per the clip posted by the Discovery Channel Twitter, Beets spent a "couple million bucks" on equipment to prepare for the latest season of work, but the hauls the mines pull in justify the expense. "If we have to spend about 7 million bucks, then we can justify doing it," he says. Viewers are then shown new bulldozers and excavators, all heading toward his mine.

While Beets never states which vehicle is the most expensive, research shows that bulldozers can cost a buyer $10 thousand to $30 thousand dollars apiece, according to Cost Owl. Also per Cost Owl, excavators can cost anywhere from $100 thousand to $500 thousand. The cranes seem to be the most likely culprits here — they cost anywhere from $125 thousand to $525 thousand each, per Trust Capital USA. With nearly every piece of required equipment totaling over $500 thousand apiece, you can see how a miner can easily spend millions of dollars buying new machines.

That doesn't even include any cost incurred by replacement parts or repairs. It's a good thing that Beets and his colleagues are very good at what they do, and that they know how to make their money work for them — and for the loyal viewers of "Gold Rush," for that matter.