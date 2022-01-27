Mortal Kombat Scribe Is Tackling Another Major Video Game Adaptation

Fans of cyberpunk universes and high-octane mayhem will be excited to learn that Greg Russo is bringing a bona fide sci-fi action classic to the screen. According to Deadline, the "Mortal Kombat" scribe has been hired to helm a live-action "System Shock" series, marking his first outing as a director.

While details about the series are being kept close to the vest, for now, the producers promise to honor the games. "System Shock" takes place in the year 2072 and centers around an unnamed hacker who wakes from a coma to find that the world is now inhabited by killer robots, savage mutants, and a malevolent A.I. While discussing the upcoming series, Binge's Chief Content Officer, Allan Ungar, revealed that Russo has a "deep understanding of the source material" and will deliver an interpretation that fans of the games will appreciate.

The project is a dream come true for Russo, and he's excited to test his abilities as a director. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life," he added. "I've been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found."