Fans Want This Mandalorian And Book Of Boba Fett Director To Helm A Star Wars Film

Following the release of the episode and a tweet from Howard herself on set, fandom was aflame with demands that the series' latest director handle a film of her own in the future. @Skulls_diamond said, "Bryce Dallas Howard needs to direct her own Star Wars Trilogy after that amazing 'The Book of Boba Fett' episode. I mean I still can't get over that." @Pb609plus1 echoed those sentiments saying, "They need to give Bryce Dallas Howard the next Star Wars film, or let her direct Mando Season three."

Viewers such as @John_sacco94 were also quick to point out that it was the teamwork between Favreau and Howard led to a perfect watch this week, arguing that the ideal creative crew for a future "Star Wars" movie would be Howard directing while Favreau wrote the script. As the user wrote, "Give the fans what they want!! Bryce Dallas Howard directs Star Wars with love!"

Thankfully, the masters of the Force and the franchise are on the same wavelength as the fans, to a point. While Howard hasn't got the keys to a feature film just yet, it has been confirmed that she's going to be back in the galaxy far, far away for the third season of "The Mandalorian" (via ComicBook.com). It makes sense, really, given that she's practically directed the first debut episode already. As for the Mando himself, we can see how he works alongside Boba again when "The Book of Boba Fett" returns next week.