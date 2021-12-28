The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching Don't Look Up

According to Netflix's Top 10 site, "Don't Look Up" has been watched for a whopping 111.03 million hours just this week. It's clearly a massive amount of hours, but to put it further into perspective, we can look at the second film in the Top 10, "The Unforgivable" starring Sandra Bullock, which was released to Netflix on December 10, 2021. In the same week that "Don't Look Up" amassed over 111 million hours of watch time, "The Unforgivable" was watched for 26.6 million hours. To put it plainly, "The Unforgivable" would have to be watched for another 84.43 million hours to catch up to "Don't Look Up."

The film, thus far, has not been especially well received by critics — at the time of writing, "Don't Look Up" has just a 55% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. In the review posted by The Guardian, the outlet even went so far as to call it a "disaster." However, according to the site, audiences have enjoyed the film much more, as it currently holds a 77% audience score. Further, according to a recent Forbes article, there's one (very relevant) group of people who have been enjoying the satire — climate scientists.

All in all, it's clear that the response to McKay's most recent endeavor has been widely mixed. But, what's also clear is that a whole lot of people are tuning in to watch the disaster film play out — and keeping "Don't Look Up" at the top of the Netflix Top 10 while they do.