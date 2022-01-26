The Disney+ MCU Show 43% Of Fans Are Most Excited For In 2022

Marvel's partnership with Disney+ is continuing in 2022. Indeed, after releasing its first wave of Disney+ originals in 2021, Marvel Studios is set to bring a number of interesting new titles to the streaming service in the coming months. The studio's upcoming shows include "Moon Knight," which promises to introduce a powerful new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a man who is bestowed with great powers by an Egyptian god but suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Based on its early trailers, the series looks to be one of Marvel's trippiest and darkest projects to date.

In addition to Isaac's Marc Spector, Marvel's 2022 Disney+ offerings are expected to introduce a number of other new MCU heroes, including Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). All this is, of course, to say that Marvel seems primed to use its Disney+ originals this year to not only entertain fans everywhere but also further expand its interconnected cinematic universe.

With that in mind, Looper recently conducted a survey with 592 readers in the U.S. to determine which of the Marvel TV shows expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022 is the one they are most looking forward to seeing.