The Disney+ MCU Show 43% Of Fans Are Most Excited For In 2022
Marvel's partnership with Disney+ is continuing in 2022. Indeed, after releasing its first wave of Disney+ originals in 2021, Marvel Studios is set to bring a number of interesting new titles to the streaming service in the coming months. The studio's upcoming shows include "Moon Knight," which promises to introduce a powerful new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a man who is bestowed with great powers by an Egyptian god but suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Based on its early trailers, the series looks to be one of Marvel's trippiest and darkest projects to date.
In addition to Isaac's Marc Spector, Marvel's 2022 Disney+ offerings are expected to introduce a number of other new MCU heroes, including Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). All this is, of course, to say that Marvel seems primed to use its Disney+ originals this year to not only entertain fans everywhere but also further expand its interconnected cinematic universe.
With that in mind, Looper recently conducted a survey with 592 readers in the U.S. to determine which of the Marvel TV shows expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022 is the one they are most looking forward to seeing.
MCU fans are most excited to see Ms. Marvel
A large portion of Marvel fans seem to be in agreement about which of the studio's upcoming Disney+ shows they're most excited to watch in 2022. Out of the 592 readers Looper polled about the subject, a little over 43% of them responded that "Ms. Marvel" is their most-anticipated of Disney+'s 2022 MCU shows. The series will mark Iman Vellani's MCU debut as Kamala Khan, with the actor subsequently set to appear again as the character alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in 2023's "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels."
"Ms. Marvel" performed noticeably better in the poll than the shows it was put up against. "Moon Knight," for instance, placed second in the poll, with 28.72% of respondents voting it as their most-anticipated Marvel TV show of 2022. The upcoming MCU series just barely topped "She-Hulk," which 27.87% of the poll's participants named as the Disney+ series they're most excited to see from Marvel this year.
All in all, the poll's results make it clear that Marvel fans are, indeed, looking forward to all of the shows that the studio is expected to release this year. It's just that, between "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," and "Ms. Marvel," it's the latter series that seems to be at the forefront of most comic book fans' minds right now.