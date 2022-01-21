The New Trailer For Picard Season 2 Features Some Familiar Faces

Fans of "Star Trek: Picard" should be delighted that most of the principal cast are aboard for the latest deep-space adventure. While we're all stoked to see what Picard, Soji (Isa Briones), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Rios (Cristóbal Rios), and Dr. Jurati (Alison Pill) get into with the reality-bending new season, the appearance of some very familiar "Star Trek" faces are all the more exciting.

Yes, one of those faces belongs to the character no doubt responsible for the reality-skewing narrative. That character is the impish space prankster Q (John de Lancie), who first appeared in "The Next Generation" pilot episode before playing not just a frequent role in the voyages of the Starship Enterprise, but specifically the life of Picard via his ability to bend the laws of physics, and thus reality to his every whims. And judging from the "Picard" trailer, his fussy little obsession with Jean-Luc has hardly run its course.

Another "Trek" regular fans are undoubtedly happy to see in the new "Picard" trailer is the Enterprise's wise old bartender Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), who's still serving up drinks and wisdom at a new version of the Ten-Forward Lounge. Rounding out the familiar "Star Trek" faces in the "Picard" trailer is that of Brent Spiner, who's returning not as his iconic android character Data, but as Data's mad-scientist human "brother" Dr. Altan Inigo Soong, whom fans met in Season 1. And it should be fascinating to see where Spiner takes that character in Season 2.