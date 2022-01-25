Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals The Throwback Villain You Didn't Get To See

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" may not have featured as many characters as films like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," but for what it lacks in quantity it certainly makes up for in quality. "No Way Home" brought together heroes and villains from across the multiverse, reuniting fans with characters from "Spider-Man" franchises of the past.

Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) all return from the original Sam Raimi trilogy of "Spider-Man" films, while Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) made the leap from the "Amazing Spider-Man" series. Even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are featured in the film, reprising their roles as versions of the titular web-slinger himself.

It's amazing seeing all of these iconic characters come together on the big screen, and the entire film is packed with nostalgia and action from start to finish. That said, it may surprise some fans to learn that based on a piece of concept art, it appears that there were originally plans to include another villain in the film.