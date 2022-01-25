John Krasinski And The Office Co-Star Steve Carell To Reunite For Exciting New Project
NBC's "The Office," the mockumentary-style sitcom about the employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, has become one of the most popular sitcoms since its debut in 2005. After the series finale aired in 2013, "The Office" has only continued to be rewatched by old audiences and found by new audiences through streaming services, including its current home, Peacock.
One of the things that the series is known for is its brilliant ensemble cast. From Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute to Mindy Kaling's Kelly Kapoor to Leslie David Baker's Stanley Hudson, "The Office" has brought audiences some seriously memorable characters. But two of the show's most iconic characters are undoubtedly Dunder Mifflin Regional Manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, and salesman Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski. Not only are these two characters compelling on their own, but their many hilarious moments together are easily some of the best of the series.
This week, there is some news that will delight fans of "The Office," and Jim and Michael, to no end. It looks like Krasinski and Carell are reuniting for an exciting new project.
Krasinski will direct Carell in upcoming film If
Following his last successful directorial outing, "A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski is pivoting to a new genre: the family film. In a very exciting development, Krasinski will direct the upcoming Paramount film "If," as reported by Deadline. Along with taking on the role of director, he will also write the screenplay and act in the feature. Additionally, "If" will star none other than Krasinski's former "The Office" co-star, Steve Carell.
Joining Krasinski and Carell in the cast are Ryan Reynolds and "Fleabag" writer-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as veteran actors Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter," "Killing Eve") and Louis Gossett Jr. ("Watchmen"). The cast is rounded out by child actors Alan Kim ("Minari") and Cailey Fleming ("Loki"). Krasinski took to Instagram to celebrate the growing cast, posting a photo with the collection of actors and writing, "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What ... IF."
While little is known about the upcoming film so far, the official logline reveals that "If" will be about "a child's journey to rediscover their imagination." The film is slated to premiere on November 17, 2023.