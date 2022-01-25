John Krasinski And The Office Co-Star Steve Carell To Reunite For Exciting New Project

NBC's "The Office," the mockumentary-style sitcom about the employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, has become one of the most popular sitcoms since its debut in 2005. After the series finale aired in 2013, "The Office" has only continued to be rewatched by old audiences and found by new audiences through streaming services, including its current home, Peacock.

One of the things that the series is known for is its brilliant ensemble cast. From Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute to Mindy Kaling's Kelly Kapoor to Leslie David Baker's Stanley Hudson, "The Office" has brought audiences some seriously memorable characters. But two of the show's most iconic characters are undoubtedly Dunder Mifflin Regional Manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, and salesman Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski. Not only are these two characters compelling on their own, but their many hilarious moments together are easily some of the best of the series.

This week, there is some news that will delight fans of "The Office," and Jim and Michael, to no end. It looks like Krasinski and Carell are reuniting for an exciting new project.