Is Marvel Studios Gearing Up To Recast Jessica Jones?

Besides seeing the return of two other wall-crawlers in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there was a far more downplayed but equally hair-raising cameo in the form of Charlie Cox, who reprised his role as one of Marvel's favorite attorneys, Matthew Murdoch, aka Daredevil.

Feige confirmed the return of the hero of Hell's Kitchen before the release of "No Way Home," saying, "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil." With that bit of knowledge and the welcome return of the "really good lawyer," it naturally sparked speculation that if there was room for one Netflix Marvel hero crossing over to the MCU, there might be space for another.

Besides the hopes that Daredevil would hop over the MCU, fans had the same expectation for another hero — Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Those dreams may well have been crushed this week, though, following rumors circulating online (via ComicBook.com) that have sparked outrage among fans and led to a vocal outcry urging Marvel to keep Jessica Jones just the way she is.