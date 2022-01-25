Is Marvel Studios Gearing Up To Recast Jessica Jones?
Besides seeing the return of two other wall-crawlers in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there was a far more downplayed but equally hair-raising cameo in the form of Charlie Cox, who reprised his role as one of Marvel's favorite attorneys, Matthew Murdoch, aka Daredevil.
Feige confirmed the return of the hero of Hell's Kitchen before the release of "No Way Home," saying, "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil." With that bit of knowledge and the welcome return of the "really good lawyer," it naturally sparked speculation that if there was room for one Netflix Marvel hero crossing over to the MCU, there might be space for another.
Besides the hopes that Daredevil would hop over the MCU, fans had the same expectation for another hero — Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Those dreams may well have been crushed this week, though, following rumors circulating online (via ComicBook.com) that have sparked outrage among fans and led to a vocal outcry urging Marvel to keep Jessica Jones just the way she is.
Fans defend Defender Jessica Jones
Per a widely-circulating internet rumor that appears to stem from a questionable anonymous tip from a supposed insider, Marvel Studios is looking at recasting some of the Netflix heroes — including Ritter's private investigator, Jessica Jones. While recasting superheroes happens all the time, this particular decision — if true — would cut against Ritter's public hopes of returning to the role she played so brilliantly for three seasons, as well as in one team-up "Defenders" series.
Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Ritter admitted, "I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her. If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]," she told the site, teasing that she may still have one of the most effortless superhero outfits ever put to screen. "I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."
She's not the only one. @BarbieVampiro wrote, "Krysten Ritter will always be Jessica Jones, she's perfect. If you brought back Charlie Cox's Daredevil you can easily bring Krysten's Jessica back please."
@GiftedPink also issued an astounding threat, "If they recast Jessica Jones I'm canceling Disney+."
You hear that Disney? Keep Krysten Ritter, or else.