Ethan Hawke Teases His 'Terrifying' Moon Knight Character

After releasing four different live-action Marvel series in 2021, Disney+ is prepping up to do it all over again this year. First on the list is "Moon Knight," another six-episode series focused on a classic Marvel comics character new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This series is set to star "Star Wars" alum Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector (aka Moon Knight), the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart (aka Midnight Man), Ethan Hawke as a villain named Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy in an unspecified role (via IMDb).

Marvel fans got their first full look at the upcoming series with the release of the first trailer on January 17 (via YouTube). Naturally, most of the action in the first sizable promo focuses on Oscar Isaac's character, but it also gives us a few glimpses at Hawke's character too. Sporting a religious tunic, long hair, and a cane, Arthur Harrow appears to command a large number of dedicated followers, each of whom unwaveringly bows before him in the trailer.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hawke was fairly tightlipped on his upcoming role (perhaps Kevin Feige was lurking somewhere within earshot?). Still, he couldn't help, but tease a few details about his mysterious new MCU character.